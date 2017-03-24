You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEW YORK - A minor Amtrak train derailment in Manhattan had a major impact on the evening commute in New Jersey.

The incident has resulted in delays and cancellations for dozens of New Jersey Transit trains during the busy evening commute and beyond.

NJ Transit’s Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line service has resumed into New York Penn Station, but with some cancellations. Midtown Direct trains will continue to operate into and out of Hoboken Terminal.

Cross-honoring is in effect with New Jersey Transit Bus service, PATH and private carriers.

Amtrak’s Acela Express and Northeast Regional service between Newark and New York is expected to see some delays.

An Amtrak Acela Express train bound for Washington partially derailed Friday morning as it pulled out of New York Penn Station. It scraped the side of an NJ Transit train that was coming into the station.

Several people suffered minor injuries.

The incident prevented NJ Transit from using 11 of its regular tracks and forced the agency to share tracks with Amtrak and the Long Island Railroad.

Commuters were urged to check the NJ Transit and Amtrak websites for specific details on cancellations and details.