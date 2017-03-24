Mindy Kaling's Newark joke leads to dinner with US Sen. Cory Booker

A joke about Newark, New Jersey, on "The Mindy Project" led to dinner plans between U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and star Mindy Kaling.

Mindy Kaling's joke about Newark leads Sen. Cory

Mindy Kaling's joke about Newark leads Sen. Cory Booker to invite her to dinner. (Credit: Twitter)

By The Associated Press

NEWARK - A joke about Newark, New Jersey, on "The Mindy Project" led to dinner plans between U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and star Mindy Kaling.

Her character joked after hearing that Booker had come to her colleague's event that "I guess anything to get out of Newark, huh?"

Booker tweeted "Ouch!" at Kaling on Thursday. He added that he still loved her, though.

She responded that if her character "shades" it, "it means we know it's cool," and said the love was mutual. Booker then asked her to dinner in Newark.

She asked for a train schedule, which the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey quickly sent her.

Booker called Kaling "Lyft worthy" and promised to send one.

Booker's spokesman says the date hasn't yet been scheduled.

