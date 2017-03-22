Millions in cash and heroin seized; 3 suspects arrested

Prosecutors say three people have been arrested after they seized $4.1 million cash and over six pounds (3 kilograms) of heroin.

Millions in cash and heroin seized; 3 suspects arrested (3/22/17)

NEW YORK - Prosecutors say three people have been arrested after they seized $4.1 million cash and over six pounds (3 kilograms) of heroin.

New York City's special narcotics prosecutor and other officials say the cash and drugs were found in a storage unit in the Bronx and a rental truck.

The special prosecutor, Bridget Brennan, says the suspects allegedly oversaw an interstate drug trafficking operation that originated in Texas. The drugs were then sent to New York City and Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The drugs and cash were allegedly concealed inside wooden furniture. Brennan says the furniture came north with the heroin inside and then the cash to pay for the drugs was hidden in the same furniture and shipped back to Texas.

Authorities executed search warrants last Saturday and made the arrests.

