JERSEY CITY - Gov. Chris Christie's efforts to halt drug addiction now include a chapter with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

Christie accepted a champion's belt from Tyson for his efforts on prisoner re-entry. The presentation came Thursday at an annual conference in Jersey City where they were featured speakers.

The Republican governor has dedicated his final year in office to the issues of drug addiction and prisoner re-entry. Christie says that it is important to give prisoners a second chance.

"Once they've paid their debts to society. Once they've shown that they are rehabilitated and they have a track record of following the law… this should not be a lifetime stain,” Christie said.

Earlier this week the governor marked the reopening of a state prison as an institution to treat drug-addicted inmates.

Christie also is heading a panel for President Donald Trump on opioid addiction.

Christie says too often those addicted to drugs end up behind bars.

Tyson was convicted in 1992 on rape charges and sentenced to six years in prison.

Former Gov. Jim McGreevey, Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto and other New Jersey leaders also attended the conference.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.