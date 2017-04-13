Mike Tyson thanks Gov. Chris Christie for work on prisoner re-entry

Gov. Chris Christie accepts a champion's belt from Mike Tyson to honor the governor's work with prisoner re-entry programs.

Gov. Chris Christie accepts a champion's belt from Mike Tyson to honor the governor's work with prisoner re-entry programs. (6:31 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

JERSEY CITY - Gov. Chris Christie's efforts to halt drug addiction now include a chapter with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

Christie accepted a champion's belt from Tyson for his efforts on prisoner re-entry. The presentation came Thursday at an annual conference in Jersey City where they were featured speakers.

The Republican governor has dedicated his final year in office to the issues of drug addiction and prisoner re-entry. Christie says that it is important to give prisoners a second chance.

"Once they've paid their debts to society. Once they've shown that they are rehabilitated and they have a track record of following the law… this should not be a lifetime stain,” Christie said.

Earlier this week the governor marked the reopening of a state prison as an institution to treat drug-addicted inmates.

Christie also is heading a panel for President Donald Trump on opioid addiction.

Christie says too often those addicted to drugs end up behind bars.

Tyson was convicted in 1992 on rape charges and sentenced to six years in prison.

Former Gov. Jim McGreevey, Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto and other New Jersey leaders also attended the conference.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 VIDEO: Extended interview with John Cramsey
An early morning house fire in Berkeley Heights, 2 Union County house fire sends 5 people to hospital
3 VIDEO: Chopper 12 over warehouse fire in Passaic
Clifton city council votes to revoke Bliss Lounge's 4 Clifton's Bliss Lounge has entertainment license revoked
A body was found Wednesday evening inside a 5 Body found inside vehicle in Roselle Burger King parking lot

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE