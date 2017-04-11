Middletown man admits duping 76 victims out of more than $4M in investment fraud scheme

A New Jersey man has admitted conspiring to defraud 76 vitims of more than $4 million in an investment fraud scheme.

Peter Zuck is accused of defrauding 76 people

Peter Zuck is accused of defrauding 76 people out of more than $4 million. (Credit: File photo)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

By The Associated Press

CAMDEN - A New Jersey man has admitted conspiring to defraud 76 vitims of more than $4 million in an investment fraud scheme.

Peter Zuck of Middletown pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and tax evasion. The 66-year-old was co-founder of Osiris Partners and Osiris Partners Fund.

Zuck admitted members of the fund diverted investors' funds and fraudulently drew $3.9 million in management fees to which they were not entitled.

He also admitted he attempted to evade paying more than $273,000 in income tax.

Zuck faces up to 20 years in prison when he's sentenced in July.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Video: New Jerseyans enjoy the spring weather 1 Video: New Jerseyans enjoy the spring weather
A large fire destroyed a building overnight in 2 Several displaced after fire destroys building in North Brunswick
Tara Paczkowski is accused of racking up over 3 Police: Old Bridge woman owes $17K in unpaid tolls
Lebanon Township resident Timothy Piazza died Feb. 4 4 Police obtain video of Penn State frat pledge party where NJ student died
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened 5 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Newark

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE