Medical Examiner: Lindenwold 7-month-old twins died from natural causes last Wednesday

March 31, 2017 12:40 PM

LINDENWOLD - The 7-month-old twins found dead in Lindenwold last week died from natural causes, according to a medical examiner.

Jessenia and Juliana Rodriguez-Garnett were found unresponsive in their crib by their mother last Wednesday.

There's been no specific cause of death reported.

The girls' funeral will be held Saturday.