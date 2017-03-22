Marrow donor drive held for 9-year-old Chester Township girl with leukemia

The Chester Township community rallied around a 9-year-old girl Wednesday who has leukemia.

Nine-year-old Anya LeFrancis was diagnosed with leukemia. The Chester Township community came out to a bone marrow donor drive in an effort to find a bone marrow match for her.

Nine-year-old Anya LeFrancis was diagnosed with leukemia. The Chester Township community came out to a bone marrow donor drive in an effort to find a bone marrow match for her. (3/22/17)

CHESTER TOWNSHIP - The Chester Township community rallied around a 9-year-old girl Wednesday who has leukemia.

The event in honor of Anya LeFrancis also helped expose why many mixed race or minority patients struggle to find donors.

Anya was diagnosed with leukemia in kindergarten, and this year learned she would urgently need a bone marrow donor.

“It gets me emotional. We're hoping to spread the awareness and hope to find her the best match,” says mother Pratibha LeFrancis.

“The first time they said I was re-diagnosed…I didn’t’ know what to do,” Anya says.

But her school rallied together to hold a drive for their friend. Over 100 parents, classmates and members of the community organized and came to a donor registration drive to find Anya a match.

“It's unbelievable what everyone can do in a two-week period. We set this up in two or three weeks basically,” says Carolina Rodriguez who helped organize the drive.

Anya's mom is of South Asian descent, but her father is not. This makes finding a donor difficult. Only 5 percent of the people on the bone marrow donor registry are mixed race like Anya. Recipients are more likely to find a match from donors of their own background.

An online group advocating for donor registration estimates that Caucasians have a 97 percent chance of finding a match. For Asian-Americans, it is only 72 percent because there aren’t enough minorities on the registry.

“We encourage people of all races and all genetic background to come and get swabbed,” says David Tratner, with the bone marrow donor advocacy group DKMS.

Signing up as a donor is as simple as a check swab.

“I just want everyone who’s involved to know that from the bottom of our heard we thank you so much,” says Pratibha LeFrancis.

Two more bone marrow donor drives for Anya will be held Saturday and Sunday.

