Marist High School parent reaches out to alumnus George R.R. Martin as school faces closure

A parent at Marist High School in Bayonne is hoping a famous alumnus can help save the school on the brink of closing.

Marist High School in Bayonne will have to

Marist High School in Bayonne will have to close unless $1.5 million is raised. (Credit: News 12 New Jersey)

BAYONNE - A parent at Marist High School in Bayonne is hoping a famous alumnus can help save the school on the brink of closing.

Marist needs to raise $1.5 million by April 24 or it will have to close its doors. Parent Melida Rodas reached out to “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin, who attended Marist, to make him aware of the situation.

“I wanted to tell him that this is Marist now, and that we value that so much,” she says. ”We would like for him to give us a shout out. If he could donate, great. We need a big boost.”

Rodas says that she hopes Martin sees how he's inspired them to fight for their school. Parents and students spent Tuesday evening reaching out to other alumni asking for donations. They have raised $90,000 so far.

“It’s all about revolution, it's about leading a cause that you believe in,” says junior Joseph Caruso. “Whenever I have free time, I’m thinking of ways to raise money, thinking of things I can do to help the school.”

Marist isn’t the only school in northern New Jersey that is in danger of closing. 

Legendary high school basketball coach, Bob Hurley, has been trying to save St. Anthony’s school in Jersey City. Hurley made appeals for support while ShowTime aired a documentary about his work as a coach.

And parents and students concerned about the closing of Merit Prep Charter School in Newark said they would rally for the school with a protest on the steps of Newark City Hall Wednesday afternoon.

