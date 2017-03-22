You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BAYONNE - A Catholic high school in Bayonne may be forced to close its doors at the end of the school year if not enough money is raised.

Marist High School needs to raise about $1.5 million by April 24 or face closure. News 12 has received several emails from people wanting to save the school.

According to its website, Marist High School has been open since 1954, and there’s currently a social media campaign underway with the hashtag Save Marist NJ.

The Friends of Marist even launched a social media campaign, with a YouTube video asking the public for help.

The rising cost of tuition coupled with declining enrollment and increasing operating cost is the reason the school needs funding. Only 76 students enrolled on the Feb. 4 Registration Day held throughout the Archdiocese of Newark.

If the school does not remain open, all those who donate will get a 100 percent refund.

One of the famous grads is the creator of the HBO series “Game of Thrones,” George RR Martin.