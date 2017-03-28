Manchester police arrest ATV rider after school damage

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MANCHESTER - Manchester police have arrested a man they say was caught on camera doing burnouts on the Manchester High School grounds while riding a quad ATV.

Police say 26-year-old Tyler Kowalski, of Lakehurst, admitted to damaging high school property while riding his ATV on the school grounds on March 25.

Manchester police posted the security video on their Facebook page in an effort to identify Kowalski.

The video shows the ATV rider attempting to ram the vehicle through the front doors of the school and even shows the rider appear to make an obscene gesture at the camera.

Police were able to identify Kowalski thanks to tips from the public.

Police say close to $4,000 in damage was done to the school’s athletic fields.