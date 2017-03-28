Manchester police arrest ATV rider after school damage

Manchester police have arrested a man they say was caught on camera doing burnouts on the Manchester High School grounds while riding a quad ATV.

Manchester police say Tyler Kowalski rode his ATV on high school property causing more than $4,000 in damage.

Manchester police say Tyler Kowalski rode his ATV on high school property causing more than $4,000 in damage. (6:11 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

MANCHESTER - Manchester police have arrested a man they say was caught on camera doing burnouts on the Manchester High School grounds while riding a quad ATV.

Police say 26-year-old Tyler Kowalski, of Lakehurst, admitted to damaging high school property while riding his ATV on the school grounds on March 25.

Manchester police posted the security video on their Facebook page in an effort to identify Kowalski.

The video shows the ATV rider attempting to ram the vehicle through the front doors of the school and even shows the rider appear to make an obscene gesture at the camera.

Police were able to identify Kowalski thanks to tips from the public.

Police say close to $4,000 in damage was done to the school’s athletic fields.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Caleb 'Kai the hitchhiker' McGillvary tells News 12 1 Lawyer files motion to dismiss murder charges against viral video star
2 New Jersey Sportscast, March 27
Decision expected this afternoon on possible Westminster Choir 3 Decision expected on possible Westminster Choir College closing
LeRoy Boyd is accused of holding his girlfriend's 4 Man who allegedly held child hostage charged with kidnapping
News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 5 New Jersey Weather Forecast

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE