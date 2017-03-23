Man who stopped fight in Atlantic City honored by city council for bravery

The man who stopped a fight in Atlantic City Monday was honored by the city council Wednesday for his bravery.

ATLANTIC CITY - The man who stopped a fight in Atlantic City Monday was honored by the city council Wednesday for his bravery.

Ibn Ali Miller broke up a fight between two teens and wouldn't leave until they shook hands.

Jamar Mobley says he is grateful Miller stepped in.

"I want to thank him a lot because if it wasn't for him, it probably could have went a whole different way," says Mobley.

Miller says the situation saddens him considering that type of peaceful interaction should be normal and not an unbelievable occurrence.

The entire incident has been viewed millions of times on social media.

