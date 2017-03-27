Man who allegedly held 6-year-old boy hostage in Elizabeth charged with kidnapping

A man who allegedly held his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son hostage during an hourslong standoff in Elizabeth over the weekend is facing kidnapping charges.

LeRoy Boyd is accused of holding his girlfriend's

LeRoy Boyd is accused of holding his girlfriend's 6-year-old son hostage in an Elizabeth apartment. (Credit: News 12 New Jersey)

Updated

The Union County Prosecutor's Office charged LeRoy Boyd, 38, with second-degree kidnapping and drug charges Monday.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office charged LeRoy Boyd, 38, with second-degree kidnapping and drug charges Monday.

Officials say that Elizabeth police were called to Mravla Manor Public Housing complex near Clarkson Avenue and Carteret Street Sunday morning for a reported domestic dispute. The boy’s mother was able to escape the apartment, but her son was inside with Boyd, who refused to come out.

The standoff lasted more than five hours. At one point police allowed a man who knew Boyd to go into the building to try to talk him down. Police say Boyd eventually surrendered to police and released the boy unharmed.

Boyd could face up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted of the charges.

