Man resentenced in fatal stabbing of estranged wife

A man whose murder conviction for killing his estranged wife was overturned has been resentenced following his guilty plea to a lesser charge.

Man resentenced in fatal stabbing of estranged wife

Man resentenced in fatal stabbing of estranged wife

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

By The Associated Press

ELIZABETH - A man whose murder conviction for killing his estranged wife was overturned has been resentenced following his guilty plea to a lesser charge.

Union County prosecutors say Ademir Ramalho received a 27-year state prison sentence Friday.

The now 64-year-old Roselle man fatally stabbed 51-year-old Lucia Emeliano, of Elizabeth, in July 2006. Authorities say he confronted his wife - who had a domestic violence restraining order against him - and stabbed her four times after trapping her between his rental vehicle and her vehicle.

Ramalho was arrested moments later. Emeliano was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ramalho was convicted of murder and other charges in 2009. But that conviction was overturned in 2013 when an appellate court found the trial judge didn't sufficiently instruct jurors about evidence regarding Ramalho's mental health.

Ramalho pleaded guilty in January to aggravated manslaughter.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

A person has barricaded his or herself inside 1 Suspect in custody after Elizabeth standoff; child unharmed
Central Regional's Polina Dineva, holds six school records 2 Scholar Athlete: Polina Dineva
Red Cross assists two families displaced after fire 3 Two families displaced after fire in Neptune
News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 4 New Jersey Weather Forecast
Police in Paterson investigate whether rapper, city native 5 Police investigate if rapper Fetty Wap involved in Paterson shooting

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE