News Man, dog killed in Wayne house fire A man and his dog were killed in a house fire in Wayne Sunday morning. A man and his dog were killed in a house fire in Wayne Sunday morning. April 9, 2017 11:34 AM WAYNE - A man and his dog were killed in a house fire in Wayne Sunday morning. The flames sparked at a home on Riverlawn Drive shortly before 9 a.m. The home was destroyed. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.