Man, dog killed in Wayne house fire

WAYNE - A man and his dog were killed in a house fire in Wayne Sunday morning.

The flames sparked at a home on Riverlawn Drive shortly before 9 a.m.

The home was destroyed.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

 

