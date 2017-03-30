Man jumps from 2nd-floor window to escape Red Bank house fire

A man was forced to jump from a second-floor window to escape his burning home Thursday afternoon.

A fire badly damaged a home in Red Bank. A man had to jump from a second story window to escape.

A fire badly damaged a home in Red Bank. A man had to jump from a second story window to escape. (6:43 PM)

RED BANK - A man was forced to jump from a second-floor window to escape his burning home Thursday afternoon.

A witness tells News 12 New Jersey that he saw the man in the second-floor window and told him to jump. The man then jumped and others ran over to help him. He did not appear to be seriously injured.

Three other people were able to escape the home, located at 16 East Leonard St., without injury.

The fire burned a large hole into the roof. It took firefighters several hours to get the flames under control. 

At one point it seemed as if the fire was out, but then it sparked up again.

Crews were able to put the fire out just before 6 p.m. Firefighters were expected to stick around through Thursday evening to monitor hotspots.

The American Red Cross is helping those residents who were displaced.

