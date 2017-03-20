Man convicted of manslaughter after deadly fight at party

A man accused of fatally shooting a guest he had fought with at his daughter's pre-school graduation party has been convicted of passion provocation manslaughter.

By The Associated Press

IRVINGTON - A man accused of fatally shooting a guest he had fought with at his daughter's pre-school graduation party has been convicted of passion provocation manslaughter.

An Essex County jury also convicted Ronald Smith on a weapons charge. The 29-year-old Irvington man now faces up to 20 years in prison when he's sentenced May 1.

Authorities say Smith shot and killed Bruce Miles Jr. during the party held in June 2014. The two men got into a fight at the party and Smith the retrieved a gun from his car and shot Miles.

Authorities have not said what sparked the confrontation. They say Miles was friends with the mother of Smith's daughter and that Smith was no longer romantically involved with the woman.

