Man arrested in shooting involving Fetty Wap now facing armed robbery charges

PATERSON - A man arrested after a weekend shooting in Paterson involving rapper and city native Fetty Wap now faces armed robbery charges.

Raheem Thomas was previously charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

According to police, a Woodland Park man was shot in the leg at the Montclair Deli just after 5 a.m.

A man was then found three blocks away with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Both were taken to Saint Joseph's Regional Medical Center.

A short time after that, another man showed up at Hackensack Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the incident reportedly started inside the deli when a group, including Fetty Wap, became involved in a heated altercation with another group that entered the deli a short time after the rapper's arrival.

During an altercation, a man was physically assaulted with a firearm. Shots were then fired out on the streets, and three people were struck.

The rapper was reportedly not hurt.