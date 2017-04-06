Man admits paying girl for sexually explicit videos

Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey man has admitted paying a girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct and stream it online.

By The Associated Press

NEWARK - Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey man has admitted paying a girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct and stream it online.

Curtis Thompson pleaded guilty Wednesday to producing child pornography.

Prosecutors will recommend that the 32-year-old Lawrenceville man receive a 20-year prison term when he's sentenced April 13. He will also be on lifetime supervised release once he's freed.

Authorities say Thompson used social media to communicate with the girl and her friends for several months in 2015. Authorities say Thompson knew the girl was underage but encouraged her to engage in sexually explicit conduct and either record it or stream it online.

He also offered her and made payments for doing what he asked.

