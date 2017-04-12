You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

JERSEY CITY - A New Jersey corrections officer accused of fatally running down two Hudson County politicians before fleeing the scene was refused service at a second bar just prior to the crash because he was too drunk.

That new information came out of a court hearing Wednesday. Michael Hansen is accused of running over Russell Maffei and Maria Tauro. The crash happened on Paterson Plank Road in North Bergen April 2.

Prosecutors say that Hansen went out and got drunk at a bar on the night of the crash. They say that he then drove to a second bar, but the bartender refused to serve him because of his level of drunkenness.

Officials say he struck Maffei and Tauro when he left the second bar. He also allegedly tried to hide his car at the first bar he visited. Hansen was arrested at his home the next day.

Hansen was released from jail after Wednesday’s court hearing. He will be required to surrender his guns and he cannot drive. He must also check in with court officers once a week.

The victims were both deeply involved in Hudson County politics. Maffei was running for the State Republican Committee, while Tauro was running for an Assembly seat. Both were meeting to drop off petitions for their races when they were struck.