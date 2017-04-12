Man accused of fatally running down 2 Hudson County politicians was refused service at bar

Michael Hansen is accused of fatally striking two people and t hen leaving the scene.

Michael Hansen is accused of fatally striking two people and t hen leaving the scene. (8:48 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

JERSEY CITY - A New Jersey corrections officer accused of fatally running down two Hudson County politicians before fleeing the scene was refused service at a second bar just prior to the crash because he was too drunk.

That new information came out of a court hearing Wednesday. Michael Hansen is accused of running over Russell Maffei and Maria Tauro. The crash happened on Paterson Plank Road in North Bergen April 2.

Prosecutors say that Hansen went out and got drunk at a bar on the night of the crash. They say that he then drove to a second bar, but the bartender refused to serve him because of his level of drunkenness.

Officials say he struck Maffei and Tauro when he left the second bar. He also allegedly tried to hide his car at the first bar he visited. Hansen was arrested at his home the next day.

Hansen was released from jail after Wednesday’s court hearing. He will be required to surrender his guns and he cannot drive. He must also check in with court officers once a week.

The victims were both deeply involved in Hudson County politics. Maffei was running for the State Republican Committee, while Tauro was running for an Assembly seat. Both were meeting to drop off petitions for their races when they were struck.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Nicole Barbour is accused of helping to dump 1 Police seek second suspect in dumping of woman's body
Lebanon Township resident Timothy Piazza died Feb. 4 2 Police obtain video of Penn State frat pledge party where NJ student died
3 VIDEO: Chopper 12 over warehouse fire in Passaic
A large fire late Tuesday night in Passaic 4 5-alarm fire in Passaic sends several people to hospital
St. John's bullpen relief pitchers have set up 5 VIDEO: St. John's bullpen antics

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Hearing expected today for corrections officer arrested in Hearing held for corrections officer charged in hit-and-run

A hearing was held Wednesday for a Hudson County corrections officer accused in a deadly

Hearing rescheduled for corrections officer arrested in fatal Hearing rescheduled for corrections officer arrested in fatal hit-and-run

A corrections officer accused of fatally striking two Republican officials in North Bergen who was

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE