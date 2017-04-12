Live Video: April the pregnant giraffe

HARBURSVILLE, NY -

April, a pregnant giraffe that has become a national sensation, has not yet given birth.

Animal Adventure Farm in Harbursville, New York, says that the giraffe is doing well, despite being past her due date.

The farm posted on Facebook that April is doing well, and despite what some conspiracy theorists say, is most certainly pregnant. The farm posted a photo of April’s udders as proof.

“Animals do not develop milk unless supporting a pregnancy,” the post said. “Giraffes do not develop large udders like cattle etc., so to see this much development truly suggests calving in the new future.”

The farm also said that April has been able to get lots of exercise outside due to the nice weather.

This will be April’s fourth calf.