Live Video: April the pregnant giraffe

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

HARBURSVILLE, NY -

April, a pregnant giraffe that has become a national sensation, has not yet given birth.

Animal Adventure Farm in Harbursville, New York, says that the giraffe is doing well, despite being past her due date.

The farm posted on Facebook that April is doing well, and despite what some conspiracy theorists say, is most certainly pregnant. The farm posted a photo of April’s udders as proof.

“Animals do not develop milk unless supporting a pregnancy,” the post said. “Giraffes do not develop large udders like cattle etc., so to see this much development truly suggests calving in the new future.”

The farm also said that April has been able to get lots of exercise outside due to the nice weather.

This will be April’s fourth calf.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Nicole Barbour is accused of helping to dump 1 Police seek second suspect in dumping of woman's body
Lebanon Township resident Timothy Piazza died Feb. 4 2 Police obtain video of Penn State frat pledge party where NJ student died
A large fire late Tuesday night in Passaic 3 5-alarm fire in Passaic sends several people to hospital
News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 4 New Jersey Weather Forecast
St. John's bullpen relief pitchers have set up 5 VIDEO: St. John's bullpen antics

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

LIVE CAM: April the pregnant giraffe

All eyes are on April, a pregnant giraffe that has taken the country by storm.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE