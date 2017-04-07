LIVE CAM: April the pregnant giraffe

All eyes are on April, a pregnant giraffe that has taken the country by storm.

Updated

HARPURSVILLE, NY -

A live camera has been on April throughout her pregnancy while she is at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

The park posted on Facebook Friday that April’s appetite is strong and that she’s eaten all of her grain offerings from Thursday night. Her udders are also full, according to the park.

Animal experts say that the giraffe should give birth any day now. She is about a month overdue.

This will be April’s fourth calf, according to the park.

