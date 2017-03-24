Little Egg Harbor child sex offender sent back to jail just days after his release was ordered

Little Egg Harbor child sex offender sent back to jail just days after his release was ordered

LITTLE EGG HARBOR - A judge has sent a child sex offender from Little Egg Harbor back to jail, just two days after an appellate court ordered his release in January be reviewed.

The move comes amid a dispute over the state's new bail system.

According to Ocean County prosecutors, Christopher Wilson will remain behind bars until his charges are resolved.

Wilson is accused of trying to solicit sexual favors from an 11-year-old girl. He was released from jail after his arrest in January, which sparked outrage with critics claiming New Jersey's new bail system was flawed.

Under the new system, courts must perform a risk assessment to determine whether a defendant poses a risk to commit another crime before trial.

