PRINCETON - A lightning strike near the New Jersey governor's mansion led to a power surge that knocked out some equipment Tuesday.

Princeton emergency management director Robert Gregory says lightning hit in the area of Drumthwacket mansion Tuesday, but no one was injured in the strike.

Gov. Chris Christie was not there at the time. He lives with his family in Mendham and typically uses the mansion for meetings and events.

Another lightning strike hit a home in Monmouth County as well.

Morganville resident Elizabeth Kader says that she was watching TV with her 2-year-old Farrah when the bolt hit the chimney and sent sparks into the living room.

No one was hurt in that incident either, but Kader says the lightning fired her internet and cable connections.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.