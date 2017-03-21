LGBTQ center in Jersey City vandalized; employees find window smashed

An LGBTQ center in Jersey City is vandalized, and police are investigating the incident as a biased crime.

JERSEY CITY - An LGBTQ center in Jersey City was vandalized, and police are investigating the incident as a biased crime.

It happened at the Hudson Pride Connections Center in Journal Square on Jones Street.

A window was found smashed when employees arrived Monday at around 10:40 a.m.

The Hudson Pride Connections center released the following statement, “As an integral part of the region for the past 24 years, we know that this unsettling act does not, in anyway, reflect the truly caring nature of our community. Although saddened and angered we will not be deterred and will work harder than ever to continue providing a home and voice for the LGBTQ community."

The center provides physical and mental help services to the local LGBTQ population, as well as an inclusive environment for everyone in the community.

News 12 New Jersey was told that nothing was stolen from inside the center. 

