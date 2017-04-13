You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

ASBURY PARK - A musical landmark at the Jersey Shore is getting one last time to shine thanks to a new documentary.

From 1968 until 1971, Asbury Park’s Upstage Club was the quintessential place for local musicians to play original music. Many musicians got their starts at the club.

“Unlike the other clubs where they wanted them to play Top 40 covers, here you had to play your own stuff,” says Tom Jones, the filmmaker behind “Just Before the Dawn.”

The club is now empty and the paint is peeling off the walls, but Jones says that it was once the stuff of legend.

“The great thing about the Upstage Club was it was a place where young musicians could meet each other,” he says.

The members of the E-Street Band are said to have met there.

The documentary will also focus on the racial unrest in Asbury Park during the club’s heyday.

“Everyone got along here, and everybody wasn’t getting along in the rest of Asbury Park,” Jones says.

“Just Before the Dawn” will premiere Friday, April 21 at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival with a screening at the Paramount Theatre. Many musicians who played at the Upstage Club are expected to attend a reunion following the premiere.

The former club will soon be turned into an apartment complex.