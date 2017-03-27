You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

ELIZABETH - An attorney for viral video star Caleb “Kai the Hitchhiker” McGillvary has filed a motion to have murder charges filed against him be tossed out.

McGillvary is accused in the 2013 murder of 73-year-old attorney Joseph Galfy, of Clark.

McGillvary’s case has drawn national attention due to a February 2013 incident where he stopped an attack on a utility worker while he was hitchhiking in California. A video clip of his interview with a news station was posted on YouTube and went viral.

Several months later, McGillvary found his way to New York City where he apparently met Galfy and came back to New Jersey to stay at Galfy’s home.

Galfy was found beaten to death inside his home May 13, 2013, and McGillvary was charged.

McGillvary claims he was drugged and sexually assaulted by Galfy and that the alleged murder was self-defense. But prosecutors say that there is no indication that McGillvary acted to protect himself.

A judge is expected to rule on the motion April 13.