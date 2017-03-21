Large fire engulfs old abandoned school building in Newark

A large fire broke out overnight at an old abandoned school building in Newark.

Large fire engulfs old abandoned school building in Newark

Large fire engulfs old abandoned school building in Newark (3/21/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

NEWARK - A fire badly damaged an old, abandoned Newark school building.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the former William H. Brown, Jr. Academy at 709 Bergen St. The school closed in 2010.

Fire officials say that crews had difficulty getting the fire under control

"I believe there was some furniture and still books inside the building,” says Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson. “Being this is old-style construction, you know, you have wooden floors, wooden joints and other joints.”

There were no reports of any injuries in the fire.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 VIDEO: Interview with patient hospitalized from knee injections
Eleanor Traina says her knees swelled up and 2 Health Department: Over 30 patients sickened by Wall clinic
Osteo Relief Institute in Wall Township shut down 3 Pain management center shut down after patients contract infections
Large fire engulfs old abandoned school building in 4 Large fire engulfs old abandoned school building in Newark
A pit bull attacked several people in Neptune 5 Pit bull attack leaves young boy, 3 adults seriously injured

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE