Large fire engulfs old abandoned school building in Newark

NEWARK - A fire badly damaged an old, abandoned Newark school building.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the former William H. Brown, Jr. Academy at 709 Bergen St. The school closed in 2010.

Fire officials say that crews had difficulty getting the fire under control

"I believe there was some furniture and still books inside the building,” says Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson. “Being this is old-style construction, you know, you have wooden floors, wooden joints and other joints.”

There were no reports of any injuries in the fire.