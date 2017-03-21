You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - The U.S. government will temporarily bar passengers on U.S.-bound flights from some Middle East and North African countries from carrying laptops, iPads, cameras and other electronics on planes beginning Saturday.

Specifically, nine Airlines and 10 overseas airports were named and given the deadline.

Carry-on items affected include laptops, tablets, e-readers, cameras, and electronic game units

It’s unclear what prompted the ban, or how long it be in effect, but the ban is seeking to bolster airline security.

The ban was revealed yesterday in statements from Royal Jordanian Airlines and the official news agency of Saudi Arabia.

A U.S. official told The Associated Press the ban will apply to carry-on items on nonstop flights to the U.S. from 10 international airports serving the cities of Cairo in Egypt; Amman in Jordan; Kuwait City in Kuwait; Casablanca in Morocco; Doha in Qatar; Riyadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia; Istanbul in Turkey; and Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.