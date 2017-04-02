KEARNY - Kearny High School students will find a stronger police presence Monday, following two recent incidents, according to the superintendent.

The superintendent said that in one case, a drawing was found by a teacher, which featured two stick figures. One of the figures was said to be pointing a gun at another, and it mentioned April 3.

The other incident was a Facebook message in a student's writing assignment. The superintendent referred to it as alarming, but did not contain a threat.

The superintendent says that Kearny police have fully investigated the incidents and found no credible threat.