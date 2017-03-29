You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

HOPATCONG - A small business owner from Sussex County says his credit card processing company promised him a great rate but then charged him higher prices and fees, so he got Kane in his Corner.

Rohan Shetty runs a small hot dog shop in Hopatcong. Every dollar counts, so he was happy about the deal he thought he was getting from his credit card processor, First Data. The contract Shetty signed said he would owe First Data 2.39 percent of each credit card transaction, with no additional fees. But Shetty says from the beginning, his bills were too high, and at the end of 2016, the company told him it would be raising his rate.

“I said, ‘We have an agreement, how can my rates just change?'” Shetty recalls. He says that’s when he realized he’d been paying too much all along, nearly double the percentage rate, with numerous additional fees.

The company told Shetty the higher costs were spelled out in a revised contract he had signed electronically, one day after he’d signed the original paper contract. Shetty insists he never saw a second contract, and the email from which the second contract was e-signed does not appear to match Shetty’s. He and First Data argued for months, before Shetty canceled his contract and contacted Kane In Your Corner.

First Data declined to be interviewed on camera, but in the end, agreed to grant Shetty the refund he was seeking.

It’s unclear if what happened to Shetty is an isolated case. Kane In Your Corner found several hundred online complaints from small business owners who claim they were overcharged by First Data. But First Data has millions of customers across the globe, and the company has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

When it comes to any contract involving monthly fees, Kane In Your Corner advises customers to read the agreement closely and to check monthly bills to make sure they’re not paying too much. Shetty admits he didn’t check closely until First Data tried to raise his rates. By then, he says, he’d been overpaying for 18 months.