NEWARK - A jury will now decide the fate of one of the men accused in a deadly carjacking at the Mall at Short Hills.

Defense attorney Michael Rubas said in his closing arguments that Henry was not at the mall to kill anyone and only wanted to steal a car.

“You cannot hold Mr. Henry liable for the acts of [the alleged shooter],” Rubas told the jury. “His day will come, but that’s not for you to decide.”

But prosecutors say that Henry should be held responsible for the actions of his alleged accomplices.

“He knew they had a gun. He knew force was necessary to get the Range Rover, because their shopping list included the Range Rover with the keys,” assistant prosecutor Ralph Amirata said. “They were going to use whatever force was necessary to get the keys. Did he expect [Friedland] to die? He didn’t care.”

Friedland’s wife previously testified that her husband and two of the suspects got into a physical altercation before he was fatally shot in the head.

Prosecutors say that Henry drove the group to the mall and acted as a getaway driver.

The accused shooter and the other two defendants will be tried separately.

The jury began deliberations just before 4 p.m.