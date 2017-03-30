You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STATEN ISLAND - A Staten Island judge ruled Thursday that blood tests taken from a former Linden police officer accused in a fatal drunken crash will be admissible at his trial.

The blood test revealed that Pedro Abad’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit when he allegedly crashed his car traveling the wrong way on a highway in New York in March 2015. Frank Viggiano and Joe Rodriguez were killed. Patrick Kudlac and Abad were seriously injured.

The four men were said to have been out at a club prior to the crash.

Abad’s trial is expected to begin in April.