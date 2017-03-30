News Judge rules blood tests from former Linden police officer accused in fatal crash are admissible in trial A Staten Island judge ruled Thursday that blood tests taken from a former Linden police officer accused in a fatal drunken crash will be admissible You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Former Linden Police Offier Pedro Abad is accused of drunken driving in a crash that killed two men. (8:28 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments March 30, 2017 8:30 PM STATEN ISLAND - A Staten Island judge ruled Thursday that blood tests taken from a former Linden police officer accused in a fatal drunken crash will be admissible at his trial. The blood test revealed that Pedro Abad’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit when he allegedly crashed his car traveling the wrong way on a highway in New York in March 2015. Frank Viggiano and Joe Rodriguez were killed. Patrick Kudlac and Abad were seriously injured. The four men were said to have been out at a club prior to the crash. Abad’s trial is expected to begin in April. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic Dash Cam video of Linden officer's DUI in 2013Dash Cam video of Linden officer's DUI in 2013 VIDEO: News conference on wrong-way crash in Staten Island VIDEO: News conference on wrong-way crash in Staten Island VIDEO: Chopper 12 over fatal crash in Staten IslandVIDEO: Chopper 12 over fatal crash in Staten Island advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:46 1 V-Go Robot helps student battling cancer attend school 0:45 2 Bobcat struck by car released back into wild 0:29 3 Man arrested in shooting involving Fetty Wap facing robbery charges 1:53 4 Dover launches new campaign to lessen number of pedestrian fatalities 0:47 5 Scholar Athlete - Ella Glenn advertisement | advertise on News 12