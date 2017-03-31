Paterson cop fights for dog’s life after mailman attack

PATERSON - A Paterson police officer is fighting in court to keep his dog from being euthanized following an attack on a mailman.

The dog, named Gabbana, bit off the tip of a mailman's pinky last fall and had to be sent away, Jose Galvan says.

"The neighbor had garbage out," Galvan recounts. So the mailman decided to bring it toward the house.

"He comes onto the property. The dog comes out of the garage, catches just his pinky," Galvan says.

Vernon Animal Control took the American Bully away and wanted to put him down for being "vicious."

The case went to two courts, where Galvan says both prosecutors agreed to knock Gabbana down to "potentially dangerous." Safeguards would be put in place, but he could go home.

But Galvan says animal control is refusing, and the matter will now go before a superior court in Newton.

"Mr. and Mrs. Galvan had an electric fence for that dog," says the Galvans' attorney, John McDermott. "This bite took place within that electronic fence. He shouldn't have been there. He was in the position of what the law would say was a trespasser."

The Galvans turned to their dog to help soften the loss of a child a few years ago.

"In 2010, me and my wife lost a baby, full term," Galvan says. "He was born with a fatal heart condition."

Gabbana, although not a replacement, helped the couple cope with the tragedy, he says. But the dog was sent to the Pet Spa and Resort in Hardyston after the mailman incident.

As for Gabbana, certified trainer Marian Sykes, who is also the general manager of the Pet Spa and Resort, says the dog has passed behavioral tests with flying colors.