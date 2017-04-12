You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

JERSEY CITY - A Pennsylvania man arrested at the Holland Tunnel with two other people, allegedly for having a weapons cache inside his truck, is asking for leniency.

John Cramsey says that his intentions on that day should be taken into account. Cramsey says that he and two other Pennsylvania residents, Dean Smith and Kimberly Arendt, were heading to New York to rescue a teenage girl from a drug den. The Zionsville resident says that it is something that he has dedicated his life to ever since his own daughter died from a drug overdose in 2016.

"I'm a grieving father and I have no other way to heal my pain other than to help another parent get their child home,” he says.

Cramsey and his friends were driving toward the Holland Tunnel in a large, bright green truck that had logos from Cramsey’s gun dealership on it. Police say the group was pulled over for a crack in their windshield, but Cramsey says that he believe that the truck was pulled over because it was so conspicuous.

Authorities found several guns inside the truck, guns that are legally registered in Pennsylvania but illegal to move in New Jersey.

“While there may have been a technical violation of the law, the fact remains they were going to do something good. It's only a good law when applied with reason,” says attorney James Lisa.

Cramsey was joined Wednesday by Kurt Borgmann and his 20-year-old daughter, who went to rehab because of Cramsey.

“If John was still in jail, my daughter would be on the streets,” Borgmann says. “If John goes to jail…kids are going to die. I guarantee it.”

Cramsey recently turned down a plea deal that included a five-year prison sentence.

“There’s nothing in the world that will ever bring back my daughter,” he says. “But there’s nothing in the world that will stop me from bringing someone else’s back.”

The girl that Cramsey says that he was going to rescue on the day he was arrested died of an overdose a few months later.

Cramsey’s next court hearing is May 25. His attorney says that he has already begun to petition for a pardon from Gov. Chris Christie.