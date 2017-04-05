Jimmy the cat, lost for 2 years, finds his way back home

A cat that was missing for about two years has finally found its way back home in Wanaque.

Jimmy the cat found his way back home

Jimmy the cat found his way back home to Wanaque after being lost for two years. (Credit: News 12 New Jersey)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

WANAQUE - A cat that was missing for about two years has finally found its way back home in Wanaque.

The Zelitsky family says that Jimmy the cat went missing in 2015. They assumed he may have gotten lost and died. But last month, the family saw his picture on an animal shelter’s Facebook page.

Paige Zelitsky says that when the family went to bring him home, he was as excited as they were to see him.

"His reaction said it all. He was head-butting [my mom] and purring and you could just tell he was really happy about it and so were we,” she says.

Jimmy was found more than 10 miles from home during a snowstorm and brought to West Milford Animal Shelter.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

The Reeves family purchased Cooper from Breeders Association 1 Families accuse pet stop of selling diseased puppies
2 VIDEO: Brick pet store allegedly sells sick puppies
NJ woman who died after pancake-eating contest to 3 NJ woman who died in pancake-eating contest to donate organs
The Reeves family purchased Cooper from Breeders Association 4 Original Version: Families accuse pet stop of selling diseased puppies
A modified NJ Transit schedule is expected to 5 Modified train schedules expected to last until Friday

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE