WANAQUE - A cat that was missing for about two years has finally found its way back home in Wanaque.

The Zelitsky family says that Jimmy the cat went missing in 2015. They assumed he may have gotten lost and died. But last month, the family saw his picture on an animal shelter’s Facebook page.

Paige Zelitsky says that when the family went to bring him home, he was as excited as they were to see him.

"His reaction said it all. He was head-butting [my mom] and purring and you could just tell he was really happy about it and so were we,” she says.

Jimmy was found more than 10 miles from home during a snowstorm and brought to West Milford Animal Shelter.