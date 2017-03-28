Jewelry store owners sentenced in credit card fraud scheme

The owners of a New Jersey jewelry store have been sentenced for using the business to further one of the largest credit card fraud schemes

Jewelry store owners sentenced in credit card fraud scheme

By The Associated Press

TRENTON - The owners of a New Jersey jewelry store have been sentenced for using the business to further one of the largest credit card fraud schemes ever charged by the U.S. Justice Department.

Federal prosecutors say 49-year-old Vijay Verma received a 14-month prison term Monday, while 78-year-old Tarsem Lal got a year of home confinement. The Woodbridge Township men will also forfeit $451,259.

Prosecutors say Verma and Lal were part of a scheme to create and use more than 7,000 false identities to obtain tens of thousands of credit cards. The scheme caused more than $200 million in confirmed losses to businesses and financial institutions.

Prosecutors say Verma allowed fraudulently obtained cards to be swiped at the Jersey City store as part of phony transactions, while both men allowed people to swipe cards they knew didn't legitimately belong to them.

