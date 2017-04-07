You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEWARK - "Jersey Shore" reality TV show star Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino and his brother have been hit with additional tax fraud charges.

Federal prosecutors said Friday that Michael Sorrentino was indicted on charges including tax evasion, structuring bank deposits to avoid reporting requirements and falsifying records.

Marc Sorrentino was charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation.

They previously pleaded not guilty to charges that they filed bogus tax returns on nearly $9 million and claimed millions in personal expenses as business expenses.

They will be arraigned on the new charges on April 17.

Michael Sorrentino appeared on all six seasons of MTV's "Jersey Shore," which followed the lives of a group of young Italian-Americans.