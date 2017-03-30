EDISON - Jersey Mike’s annual “Month of Giving” nationwide campaign raised over $5 million for 150 charities, a new record for the sub shop.

That number represents the entire month, which includes Wednesday’s donations coming in at over $4.5 million nationwide.

According to COO Mike Manzo, roughly 10 percent came from New Jersey customers. Manzo credits all the hardworking crews, franchisees and customers in 44 states.

Fifty-three stores in New Jersey supported the Make-A-wish program for kids with life-threatening conditions.