Jersey Mike’s Subs raises over $5 million nationwide for charities as part of annual nationwide campaign

Jersey Mike’s annual “Month of Giving” nationwide campaign raised over $5 million for 150 charities, a new record for the sub shop.

Jersey Mike's Subs raises over $5 million nationwide

Jersey Mike's Subs raises over $5 million nationwide for charities as part of annual nationwide campaign

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

EDISON - Jersey Mike’s annual “Month of Giving” nationwide campaign raised over $5 million for 150 charities, a new record for the sub shop.

That number represents the entire month, which includes Wednesday’s donations coming in at over $4.5 million nationwide.

According to COO Mike Manzo, roughly 10 percent came from New Jersey customers. Manzo credits all the hardworking crews, franchisees and customers in 44 states. 

Fifty-three stores in New Jersey supported the Make-A-wish program for kids with life-threatening conditions.   

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

A bobcat that was struck by car was 1 Bobcat struck by car released back into wild
Man arrested in shooting involving Fetty Wap now 2 Man arrested in shooting involving Fetty Wap facing robbery charges
Ella Glenn is today's Scholar Athlete. 3 Scholar Athlete - Ella Glenn
Dover launches the Street Smart Dover campaign to 4 Dover launches new campaign to lessen number of pedestrian fatalities
News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 5 New Jersey Weather Forecast

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE