Israeli police arrest suspect in threats on US Jewish targets

Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli-Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in

Israeli police arrest suspect in threats on US Jewish targets

Israeli police arrest suspect in threats on US Jewish targets (12:14 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

JERUSALEM - Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli-Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said Thursday the suspect's motives are unclear.

Rosenfeld says the suspect is "the guy who was behind the JCC threats," referring to Jewish community centers in the U.S. that have received dozens of anonymous threats in recent weeks.

Rosenfeld says the man, from the south of Israel, used advanced technologies to mask the origin of his calls and communications to synagogues, community buildings and public venues. He says the suspect also made threats in New Zealand and Australia.

He says the investigation was carried out with the help of the FBI and police from other countries.

There is no word yet if centers in New Jersey were targets of those threats.

The CEO of the Jewish Community Center in Tenafly says he's cautiously optimistic at the news of the arrest, and relieved to know the international community was working on finding the suspect.

“We've said for months that this is not a Jewish issue,” says Jordan Shenker. “This is a human issue that we should stand up against intolerance and hatred no matter who it's directed at.  And I'd have the exact same observation no matter who the alleged perpetrator. It doesn't matter to be what their background, faith or allegiance is. That we should stand up against hate and intolerance no matter who is doing it.

The JCC in Tenafly received at least three bomb threats in recent weeks.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Prominent cancer doctor at Mountainside Hospital fatally struck 1 Prominent cancer doctor struck, killed in Essex Fells
Arthur Morgan III, of Eatontown, is accused of 2 Lawyer: Dad doesn't deny tossing toddler in creek
Cranford facility combines salt caves, float pods to 3 Cranford facility combines salt caves, float pods to help decompress muscles
4 VIDEO: Toddler's mom testifies in trial
Nassau Police say a Hempstead man has been 5 Police: Man arrested for sex assault of child, stabbing 2 women

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE