Indictment: Man coerced girl to send him explicit photos

Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey man coerced a young girl to send him sexually explicit images of herself and also stalked and threatened another

By The Associated Press

NEWARK - Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey man coerced a young girl to send him sexually explicit images of herself and also stalked and threatened another girl.

An indictment made public Tuesday charges Brandon McIntyre with two counts each of producing child pornography and interstate extortionate threat and single counts of stalking and online enticement of a minor. It wasn't known if the 24-year-old Washington man has retained an attorney.

Prosecutors say McIntyre met various girls through Facebook, sometimes pretending to be a teenage girl.

They say he asked a girl in August 2013 to send him sexually explicit photos of herself. She eventually agreed after he allegedly threatened to harm her and others.

McIntyre allegedly urged another girl in 2014 to go on trips with him. When she refused, prosecutors say he repeatedly threatened to kill her boyfriend and family.

