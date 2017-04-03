Hunt's Chili Kits recalled due to potential salmonella risk

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - Conagra Brands is recalling Hunt's Chili Kits due to a potential salmonella risk.

According to the company, there have been no reports of people getting sick. The company says the recall is "limited".

Customers can call the company for a refund if they bought products with the codes 353461950, 3534619600, and 3534622200.