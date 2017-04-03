News Hunt's Chili Kits recalled due to potential salmonella risk Conagra Brands is recalling Hunt's Chili Kits due to a potential salmonella risk. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Hunt's Chili Kits recalled due to potential salmonella risk (6:54 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 3, 2017 7:02 AM EDISON - Conagra Brands is recalling Hunt's Chili Kits due to a potential salmonella risk. According to the company, there have been no reports of people getting sick. The company says the recall is "limited". Customers can call the company for a refund if they bought products with the codes 353461950, 3534619600, and 3534622200. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:18 1 Driver hits two people, takes off in North Bergen 2:08 2 Work continues to remove vacant buildings in Long Branch 1:35 3 Drawing found at Kearny HS to prompt police presence 1:08 4 Witnesses: Body removed from 2-family Linden home 2:28 5 Mets opening day 2017 advertisement | advertise on News 12