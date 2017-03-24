Howell Council adopts resolution to allow homeless encampments on township property

The Howell Town Council adopted a resolution this week officially recognizing two homeless encampments in the woods along Route 9 and also near Interstate 195.

The Howell Township Town Council adopts a resolution to allow homeless encampments on township property.

The Howell Township Town Council adopts a resolution to allow homeless encampments on township property. (3/24/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

HOWELL TOWNSHIP - The Howell Town Council adopted a resolution this week officially recognizing two homeless encampments in the woods along Route 9 and also near Interstate 195.

Residents of the encampments say that the makeshift communities were made out of necessity and desperation because Monmouth County does not have any homeless shelters. They say that the closest homeless shelter is nearly an hour away in Atlantic County.

Officials say that the goal is to show compassion for those who have fallen on tough times.

“They are not going away,” says Howell Township City Manager Jeff Mayfield. “We had to find a solution to this problem. It's all over the nation, not just here in Howell Township.

The township has selected the nonprofit organization Destiny's Bridge to oversee the encampments.

"It’s the economics of the situation. A lot of people can't afford a place to stay at a minimum wage job or a low wage job if they don't have family support or government support,” says Destiny’s Bridge’s minister Steven Brigham.

"The resolution and the plans that have been put in place have been put in place to be responsible and compassionate towards the homeless community," Mayfield says.

Destiny’s Bridge will screen residents and also created officials rules to live there. Alcohol, drugs, weapons and hoarding will be banned.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

Destiny’s Bridge

More information

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 VIDEO: Families of victim, suspect argue in Paterson court
A bacterial infection known as leptospirosis is affecting 2 Bacterial infection affecting dogs in New Jersey
3 New Jersey Sportscast, March 24
VIDEO: Interview with Newburgh fire chief 4 VIDEO: Interview with Newburgh fire chief
Weekend Travel Advisory, 3/24-3/26 5 Weekend Travel Advisory, 3/24-3/26

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE