You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

HOWELL TOWNSHIP - The Howell Town Council adopted a resolution this week officially recognizing two homeless encampments in the woods along Route 9 and also near Interstate 195.

Residents of the encampments say that the makeshift communities were made out of necessity and desperation because Monmouth County does not have any homeless shelters. They say that the closest homeless shelter is nearly an hour away in Atlantic County.

Officials say that the goal is to show compassion for those who have fallen on tough times.

“They are not going away,” says Howell Township City Manager Jeff Mayfield. “We had to find a solution to this problem. It's all over the nation, not just here in Howell Township.

The township has selected the nonprofit organization Destiny's Bridge to oversee the encampments.

"It’s the economics of the situation. A lot of people can't afford a place to stay at a minimum wage job or a low wage job if they don't have family support or government support,” says Destiny’s Bridge’s minister Steven Brigham.

"The resolution and the plans that have been put in place have been put in place to be responsible and compassionate towards the homeless community," Mayfield says.

Destiny’s Bridge will screen residents and also created officials rules to live there. Alcohol, drugs, weapons and hoarding will be banned.