HOPEWELL - A Hopewell police officer is being called a hero for rushing into a burning home before firefighters arrived.

The incident was caught on Officer Joseph McNeil’s body camera, and it was the first day that the officer was patrolling with that camera.

McNeil was the first to arrive on at the scene of the fire on March 18. After the family got out safely he rushed in with a fire extinguisher and put out a pile of clothes that were burning in the home’s laundry room.

Hopewell police officials say that because of McNeil’s actions, the fire did not spread beyond the laundry room.

The video from his body camera was posted on the department’s Facebook page and has been viewed thousands of times.

The officer says he is surprised that the video is getting noticed because officers often do things like this.

The police department has 30 body cameras, one for each of its officers out on the road.