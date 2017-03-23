Hopewell Police Officer Joseph McNeil battles house fire before firefighters arrive

A Hopewell police officer is being called a hero for rushing into a burning home before firefighters arrived.

A Hopewell police officer's body camera captures the officers effort putting out a fire.

A Hopewell police officer's body camera captures the officers effort putting out a fire. (3/23/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

HOPEWELL - A Hopewell police officer is being called a hero for rushing into a burning home before firefighters arrived.

The incident was caught on Officer Joseph McNeil’s body camera, and it was the first day that the officer was patrolling with that camera.

McNeil was the first to arrive on at the scene of the fire on March 18. After the family got out safely he rushed in with a fire extinguisher and put out a pile of clothes that were burning in the home’s laundry room.

Hopewell police officials say that because of McNeil’s actions, the fire did not spread beyond the laundry room.

The video from his body camera was posted on the department’s Facebook page and has been viewed thousands of times.

The officer says he is surprised that the video is getting noticed because officers often do things like this.

The police department has 30 body cameras, one for each of its officers out on the road.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

A North Jersey Coast Line train struck a 1 Family escapes car before it's hit by train
VIDEO: Sneak peek at new Seaside Heights roller 2 VIDEO: Sneak peek of new Seaside Heights roller coaster
VIDEO: Deal reached on Rockland sheriff's deputies contract 3 VIDEO: Deal reached on Rockland sheriff's deputies contract
A 19-year-old dual U.S.-Israeli citizen covers his face 4 Israel police arrest suspect in threats on US Jewish targets
VIDEO: Yonkers Mayor Spano delivers State of the 5 VIDEO: Yonkers Mayor Spano delivers State of the City address, Part 1

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE