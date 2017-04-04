Home health aide Dorothea Harvilik indicted for allegedly assaulting disabled man

A home health aide was indicted on charges that she allegedly assaulted a 26-year-old disabled man under her care.

Dorothea Harvilik is accused of assaulting a disabled man under her care.

Dorothea Harvilik is accused of assaulting a disabled man under her care. (7:30 PM)

EDISON - A home health aide was indicted on charges that she allegedly assaulted a 26-year-old disabled man under her care.

Dorothea Harvilik, 64, was charged after a video purportedly showed her slapping and roughly treating a ventilator-dependent, paralyzed patient in his home. The camera was set up by the patient’s mother under the “Safe Care Cam” program, which gives small surveillance cameras to residents who suspect their loved one is being mistreated.

Harvilik, who was a registered professional nurse at the time of the alleged incident, had her license revoked by the State Board of Nursing.

She could face up to several months in prison if she is convicted on the charges.

Harvilik is the third New Jersey caregiver charged with patient abuse in recent weeks.

Adeline Philippe was indicted for allegedly hitting and scratching a 76-year-old dementia patient in August. She was indicted in February.

Cairy Chrisphonte was also indicted for allegedly striking an 87-year-old under her care in January.

