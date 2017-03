FRANKLIN LAKES - A home health aide has been arrested and is accused of stealing from homes she worked in.

According to Franklin Lakes police, Mariela Del Rosario, 30, of Garfield, is accused of stealing a laptop, jewelry and credit cards from a home on Courter Road.

Del Rosario has also been charged with theft of jewelry from a home on Meadow Lane.

Police say the value of the stolen property is around $20,000.