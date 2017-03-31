POINT PLEASANT BEACH - Officials in Point Pleasant Beach are concerned and keeping a watch on the 12-foot wide breach following high tide late this morning in the Manasquan Inlet wall.

Although no water has spilled onto the street, the mayor says fixing the hole is a major priority.

“We did patch it up in the fall,” says Mayor Stephen Reid. “It was $10,000 and it wasn't good enough. Last nor'easter came by and blew the whole wall out."

More damage is done every high tide. So now, there's a short and long term solution in place.

“We have a $42,000 fix in place,” says Reid. “It's going to start on Wednesday."

According to the mayor, work will begin Wednesday since low tide will be most cooperative, from late morning until the afternoon.

“We are working very closely with the DEP,” says Reid. “We have a $600,000 long-term fix so we're really excited about that. That's going to start and hopefully get done by the end of next year."

Reid says there are some big plans in the work for future development in the area, but none of it can get going until the hole is fixed.