Heavy rain shuts down roadway near Millstone River

Heavy rain over the past 24 hours has caused the Millstone River to flood, shutting down a roadway.

SOMERSET - Heavy rain over the past 24 hours has caused the Millstone River to flood, shutting down a roadway.

Water from the river has spilled into the intersection of Canal Road and Blackwells Mills Road in Somerset County.

The flooding hasn't impacted the nature and hiking trail that runs along the river.

The National Weather Service is monitoring several waterways this weekend, predicting that the Delaware River and Passaic River could rise up in certain areas because of the rain and snowmelt.

