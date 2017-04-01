News Heavy rain shuts down roadway near Millstone River Heavy rain over the past 24 hours has caused the Millstone River to flood, shutting down a roadway. Heavy rain over the past 24 hours has caused the Millstone River to flood, shutting down a roadway. Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 1, 2017 6:30 PM SOMERSET - Heavy rain over the past 24 hours has caused the Millstone River to flood, shutting down a roadway. Water from the river has spilled into the intersection of Canal Road and Blackwells Mills Road in Somerset County. The flooding hasn't impacted the nature and hiking trail that runs along the river. The National Weather Service is monitoring several waterways this weekend, predicting that the Delaware River and Passaic River could rise up in certain areas because of the rain and snowmelt. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 11:59 1 VIDEO: Widow discusses husband's death in 2013 carjacking 1:57 2 Paterson cop fights for dog's life after mailman attack 15:14 3 VIDEO: Defense closing arguments in Mall at Short Hills murder trial 0:26 4 Officials: 1 teen dead after double-shooting in Newark 1:35 5 NJ police forces gear up for 'Distracted Driving Awareness Month' advertisement | advertise on News 12