You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

RIVER EDGE - Heavy rains expected to come to New Jersey Thursday have caused concern for residents along the Hackensack River.

Officials in several towns issued warnings to residents to be mindful of potential flooding dangers along the river.

Residents in towns like Teaneck and New Milford have already set up barricades and cleared drains in anticipation of the rain. Some parks in the area still have large puddles formed by the rain earlier this week.

“They haven't dredged the river for a generation and I think what's happening, the river now is silting in, and this place gets flooded because it's a choke point,” says Bergen County resident Al Medioli.

The National Weather Service measures show that the Hackensack River is somewhat far from its flood threshold. But the Millstone, Passaic, Rockaway and Raritan rivers could get near the threshold during Thursday’s storm.

“The water is supposed to be here,” says restaurant manager John Spano. “It’s been here for thousands of years.”

The National Weather Service says that river flooding potentials could last through April 10.