Heavy rain complicates New Jersey driving

PRINCETON - Heavy rainfall drenched drivers Friday evening and prompted concerns about flooding in some areas. 

Traffic on Route 1 in Princeton was mostly moving normally by evening but there were periodic slowdowns earlier.

The hardest showers came during the evening rush, leaving Route 1 partially flooded at Raymond Road. In some places, roads were reduced to a single lane.

Kingston fared better, with Route 27 and Church Street avoiding closures.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Somerset County until 11:15 p.m. and a flood advisory for Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth and Somerset counties until 10:30 p.m.

There are also coastal flood advisories for eastern Essex and Union counties along with Hudson County until 2 a.m. Saturday and another coastal flood advisory for Middlesex, Ocean and Monmouth counties until 4 a.m.

Forecasts show rain slowing to a halt Saturday morning, with highs in the upper-40s.

