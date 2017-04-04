Heavy rain already causing flooding in Newark

Heavy rain is expected to fall across New Jersey, putting a flood advisory in effect for most of northern New Jersey.

Updated

NEWARK - Heavy rain is expected to fall across New Jersey, putting a flood advisory in effect for most of northern New Jersey.

In Newark, Wilson Avenue, between Avenue L and Avenue K, is already flooded.

Drivers are urged to take precaution while on the roads.

