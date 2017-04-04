News Heavy rain already causing flooding in Newark Heavy rain is expected to fall across New Jersey, putting a flood advisory in effect for most of northern New Jersey. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Heavy rain already causing flooding in Newark (9:17 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated April 4, 2017 9:33 AM NEWARK - Heavy rain is expected to fall across New Jersey, putting a flood advisory in effect for most of northern New Jersey. In Newark, Wilson Avenue, between Avenue L and Avenue K, is already flooded. Drivers are urged to take precaution while on the roads. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic Weather Center Live Traffic and Weather advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:27 1 State trooper injured in crash on I-78 in Warren Township 2:08 2 Work continues to remove vacant buildings in Long Branch 0:27 3 Tech Check - April 3, 2017 2:29 4 Heavy rain already causing flooding in Newark 1:47 5 New Jersey air travelers face new safety concerns advertisement | advertise on News 12